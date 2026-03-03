Peddi Rai Rai Raa Raa Song: Charan hits big sixer

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s Peddi has already created huge buzz with the trending success of the first glimpse and the massive chartbuster, Chikiri Chikiri single. The makers have now dropped the second track, Rai Rai Raa Raa. Upon first viewing, we can say it is yet another blockbuster and Charan has hit a huge sixer.

Billed as the massiest intro song in recent times, this AR Rahman composition is a full-throttle dance number that sets a new benchmark for star entries in Indian cinema. In a rare and exciting move, AR Rahman has lent his own vocals to the track, giving it an iconic edge.

Director Buchi Babu Sana has clearly mounted this project on an epic scale, presenting Ram Charan in a rugged, high-energy avatar. On screen, Charan sets the frame ablaze with his signature blend of grace and raw power. His dance becomes a huge highlight of the song. Whether it is the fluid footwork or the effortless swagger, he proves once again why he is a master of the dance floor.

Choreographed by Jani Master, the song is a visual feast further elevated by Anantha Sriram’s mass-appealing lyrics. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru on an epic scale, Peddi is slated for a grand worldwide release on April 30, in multiple languages.