Texas Lawmakers Seek H-1B Freeze After Austin Terror Attack

The terror attack in Austin on March 1 has reignited a fierce national debate on immigration and visa policy. In response to the incident that claimed two lives and injured fourteen others, members of the Texas House of Representatives have urged Congress to impose an immediate freeze on new H-1B visas and temporarily pause immigration.

In a formal letter to leaders of the United States Congress, the lawmakers described the attack as a stark warning on national security. They called for full funding of the Department of Homeland Security and demanded a comprehensive audit of existing H-1B visa holders. They also pushed for a suspension of new visa approvals until stronger vetting and tracking systems are in place. According to them, security must take precedence over political calculations.

The debate has taken an emotional turn after reports revealed that one of the victims was a 21-year-old Indian American student, Savitha Shan. Her death has added complexity to the conversation and intensified reactions across communities.

At present, the proposed H-1B freeze remains a political demand. Congress has not enacted any nationwide suspension. However, the call for tighter immigration control has clearly moved to the centre of America’s security discussion.