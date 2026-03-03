x
Switch to: తెలుగు
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Tollywood attends Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding Bash

Published on March 3, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Tollywood attends Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding Bash
image
Texas Lawmakers Seek H-1B Freeze After Austin Terror Attack
image
Peddi Rai Rai Raa Raa Song: Charan hits big sixer
image
NBK waiting for Ustaad Bhagat Singh Result
image
Jagan Appeals for Gulf Evacuation as AP Government Activates 24×7 Helplines

Tollywood attends Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding Bash

Allu Aravind’s younger son Allu Sirish will get married to Nayanika on March 6th in a closed ceremony. A grand pre-wedding party has been hosted by the Allu family and the entire Telugu cinema attended the bash. The party took place in Allu Studios, Gandipet last night. Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, Ravi Teja, Nani, Nikhil, Naga Chaitanya, Roshan Meka, Naveen Polishetty and others attended the party.

Almost all the top directors, producers and technicians from Telugu cinema were present. Some of the businessmen and politicians of Telugu states made it for the party. Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, NTR were not present for the bash. Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun personally received the guests and hosted the event. Allu Arjun’s upcoming directors Atlee, Basil Joseph and Sukumar were seen in a conversation at the event. Before this bash, Allu Arjun and Sirish celebrated in Dubai along with close friends last month.

Previous Texas Lawmakers Seek H-1B Freeze After Austin Terror Attack
else

TRENDING

image
Tollywood attends Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding Bash
image
Peddi Rai Rai Raa Raa Song: Charan hits big sixer
image
NBK waiting for Ustaad Bhagat Singh Result

Latest

image
Tollywood attends Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding Bash
image
Texas Lawmakers Seek H-1B Freeze After Austin Terror Attack
image
Peddi Rai Rai Raa Raa Song: Charan hits big sixer
image
NBK waiting for Ustaad Bhagat Singh Result
image
Jagan Appeals for Gulf Evacuation as AP Government Activates 24×7 Helplines

Most Read

image
Texas Lawmakers Seek H-1B Freeze After Austin Terror Attack
image
Jagan Appeals for Gulf Evacuation as AP Government Activates 24×7 Helplines
image
Telangana Model or Political Liability? A National Test for Revanth

Related Articles

SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly