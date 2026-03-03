Tollywood attends Allu Sirish’s pre-wedding Bash

Allu Aravind’s younger son Allu Sirish will get married to Nayanika on March 6th in a closed ceremony. A grand pre-wedding party has been hosted by the Allu family and the entire Telugu cinema attended the bash. The party took place in Allu Studios, Gandipet last night. Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, Ravi Teja, Nani, Nikhil, Naga Chaitanya, Roshan Meka, Naveen Polishetty and others attended the party.

Almost all the top directors, producers and technicians from Telugu cinema were present. Some of the businessmen and politicians of Telugu states made it for the party. Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, NTR were not present for the bash. Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun personally received the guests and hosted the event. Allu Arjun’s upcoming directors Atlee, Basil Joseph and Sukumar were seen in a conversation at the event. Before this bash, Allu Arjun and Sirish celebrated in Dubai along with close friends last month.