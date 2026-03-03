Viral Video in Tirumala Sparks Debate on VIP Darshan Privileges

A tense moment at Tirumala has gone viral after a video showed devotees fighting inside a queue line during heavy rush for Lord Venkateswara’s darshan. The clash took place near the Krishna Teja Guest House. What began as a verbal argument between two devotees quickly escalated into a physical fight. Family members stepped in. One person was seen removing his belt and attempting to attack another.

Temple security and Srivari Sevaks intervened swiftly and restored order. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams later confirmed the incident and stated that the situation was brought under control without further disturbance.

The episode occurred on a day of massive footfall. More than 83,000 devotees had darshan on Sunday. Over 30,000 offered hair as part of their vows. Hundi collections crossed ₹4.49 crore in a single day. All compartments in the Vaikuntam Queue Complex were filled. The line stretched up to Silathoranam. Devotees without tokens reportedly waited between 12 and 15 hours for Sarva Darshan.

As the video spread across social media, a larger debate began to trend. Many users questioned why common devotees endure long waiting hours while celebrities are often seen receiving quicker access. Posts circulating online argue that even actors who have appeared in one or two films are being granted priority darshan. Meanwhile, ordinary pilgrims stand in queues for half a day or more.

The discussion has triggered strong reactions. Several voices are demanding transparency in VIP darshan allocations. Some are calling for a clear and publicly available policy that defines eligibility. Others insist that darshan facilities should be reviewed, especially during peak rush.

With the Telugu Desam Party government currently in power in Andhra Pradesh, many social media users are urging authorities to address the growing dissatisfaction. They argue that crowd management alone is not enough. Perception of inequality in access is becoming a sensitive issue.

Temple authorities have appealed to devotees to remain patient and follow queue rules. Yet the larger debate on VIP culture versus common devotee access is unlikely to fade soon.