People predicted future of AP through Council polls, says Naidu

The people of Andhra Pradesh have clearly predicted the future of the State by giving their verdict in the recent elections held for the Legislative Council seats, observed former chief minister and TD president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Wednesday.

Sobhakruth Ugadi celebrations are held at the TDP headquarters here under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu in which several senior party leaders participated in the programme. Later, addressing the TDP leaders and party functionaries, greeting the people of the State on the occasion of Telugu New Year, Chandrababu Naidu said that the verdict given by the people in the Council polls has come as a shock to many in the State.

“People have revolted against this dictatorial Government despite issuing threats and creating various kinds of problems to them,” remarked Chandrababu Naidu and felt that the ruling party leaders, who are expected to perform as per the public opinion are functioning most irresponsibly. The verdict given in the latest Council elections, the people of the State made it amply clear that activities of such leaders are no longer acceptable, he added.

Wishing that the farmers across the country, including in AP and Telangana, should remain happy and prosper with the increase in their revenue, Chandrabbau felt that the people in Andhra Pradesh are already facing various kinds of problems with skyrocketing prices of essentials and large scale increase in taxes.

Stating that the astrologers have forecast further hike in prices in the coming year, Chandrababu called upon the party leaders and activists to stand by the people. The TDP supremo said that Telugus are holding high positions in various fields across the globe and said that he pray the Almighty that the Telugu community should prosper further.

Chandrababu Naidu felicitated the pundits, including Pulapula Venkata Phanikumar Sarma, on this occasion.