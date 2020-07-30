Pic Talk: Kiara Advani’s sizzling pose

Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani shot fame in no time and raced to the top with back to back hits. The actress loves to be showcased in a glamorous way when needed. Kiara Advani looked sizzling hot in a golden color thigh-slit outfit and slayed it in style. Her gorgeous screen presence and skintone made her look stunning in the photoshoot. Kiara Advani is lined up with several Bollywood films and she has no time for Telugu movies. There are speculations that Kiara Advani may romance Ram Charan in a crisp role in Acharya. Kiara Advani is also busy with several web series along with Hindi projects.

