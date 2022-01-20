Pic Talk: Nidhhi Shows Off Her Curves

Young actress Nidhhi Agerwal enjoys a glamour doll image, thanks to Ismart Shankar. The actress has the knack of setting the screens on fire with her red-hot glamour feasts.

The actress has now shared a set of new snaps, in which she shows off her delightful curves. There is not a lot of skin show, but Nidhhi catches the attention with her beautiful glamour feast.

Interestingly, Nidhhi was the center of attraction at Hero’s promotional event. At the event, when Koratala Siva, Sudheer Babu, Anil Ravipudi, and Jagapthi Babu picked Nidhhi’s name, there was a rousing reception from the common public. Related videos are now going viral.

Speaking at the event, senior actor Naresh said if he has another birth he would like to be born as Nidhhi after seeing the craze she is enjoying. Jagapathi Babu said he is amazed by the craze Niddhi is enjoying and said he would like to share the screen with her as a hero if that is possible.

Nidhhi is now making a lot of noise after delivering a glamorous performance in Hero.