Dhanush’s father responds about his Divorce

Actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced separation 18 years after their married life. This news turned out to be a shock for fans and film lovers. The star couple wanted the needed privacy to deal with the issue. Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja responded about the divorce of his son Dhanush. He called it a family quarrel and the same happened between the couple told Kasthuri Raja. He said that both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are in Hyderabad and he said that he spoke with them and gave the needed advice.

Some of the top media portals revealed that both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are busy with their professional lives and had no time to spend time with each other because of which they headed for a divorce. Dhanush has a strong lineup of films in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. The actor is working without breaks to complete his commitments. Aishwaryaa who directed a couple of films in the past has been away from films for now.