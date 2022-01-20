Surendar Reddy makes crucial changes for Akhil’s Agent

Akkineni youngster Akhil is joining hands with stylish director Surendar Reddy for Agent, a high voltage action entertainer that is planned on a huge budget. The film presents Akhil as a spy and Sakshi Vaidya is the leading lady. The shoot of the film was kept on hold after Surendar Reddy and his team got infected with coronavirus. The shoot of Agent will resume very soon. During this break, Surendar Reddy and his team made crucial changes to the script and the characterization of Akhil is newly designed.

Some of the episodes are rewritten and Surendar Reddy is extremely happy with the script. Akhil gained a chiseled look and he looked ultra stylish in the released poster. AK Entertainments are the producers and the film will hit the screens this year. Agent is the costliest film made in Akhil’s career. Malayalam Superstar Mammootty will be seen in a prominent role in Agent.