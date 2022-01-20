Will comedian Ali contest from Rajahmundry in 2024?

Actor-comedian Ali has for long been yearning for recognition by the YSRCP. He joined the YSRCP in 2018 and actively campaigned for the party in the 2019 elections. He has specifically campaigned in minority-dominated areas and helped in YSRCP getting the crucial Muslim votes.

However, he was never suitably rewarded for his contribution to the party. Though he had visited Tadepalli several times and met YS Jagan and other party seniors, he has not been given any post. Even when the nominated posts were on offer, Jagan did not consider him. One even expected a cinema-related nominated post for him. But, somehow, Jagan ignored his claims.

Now it turns out that the YSRCP has other plans for comedian Ali. It wants to give him an MLA ticket from the party and by all accounts, he would be asked to contest from Rajahmundry. Ali hails from Rajahmundry and has deep contacts with the city. He began his life as a child street hawker selling pins and ribbons in Rajahmundry’s busy main market. Later, his mimicry skills took him to the movie world and after a slew of child actor roles, he entered the big league.

Rajahmundry has always been a tough nut to crack for the YSRCP. Since the formation of the TDP, the two seats in the city preferred the TDP. Only twice, in 2004 and 2009, the Congress had won from Rajahmundry. Once, in 2014, the BJP had won with the TDP support. So, the YSRCP feels that it can use a celebrity artiste and a person from the minority community to beat the TDP in 2024. Hence, it is reportedly planning to make Ali its candidate from Rajahmundry in 2024. Sources say Ali is willing to try his luck from Rajahmundry. This only means that he may have to wait till 2024 to get a post.