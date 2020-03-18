Pic Talk: Prabhas and his team in a private jet

Young Rebelstar Prabhas wrapped up the Georgia schedule of his next film recently. The entire unit returned back to Hyderabad this morning. Prabhas along with the director Radha Krishna Kumar, producer Pramod, actor Prabhas Seenu and others are spotted in the private jet. Radha Krishna Kumar posted the click on his social media page. The unit will take a break and the next schedule of the film will be planned after things turn normal from coronavirus rampage.





