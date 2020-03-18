Ram Charan asks his fans to cancel his birthday celebrations

The birthday celebrations of Ram Charan are arranged to take place in a grand manner on March 27th in Hyderabad. Several Mega heroes are expected to attend the grand gathering. With the coronavirus outbreak, Ram Charan urged all his fans to cancel his birthday celebrations and avoid mass gatherings.

Charan also asked his fans to educate the people about the deadly coronavirus and contribute their part to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He asked his fans to be responsible socially during this tough time. Charan is on a break after the shoot of RRR got stalled.

