Piracy Portal Issues Threatening Notice to Cops

The notorious piracy website iBomma has once again made headlines, this time with a direct warning to law enforcement. In a notice released on its platform, the website claimed it holds data of over 50 million users and threatened to make it public if any action is taken against it. The announcement has caused alarm among police authorities and members of the film industry.

In another bold statement, iBomma’s management declared that authorities would never be able to trace their servers. They claimed to have strong support across India and warned that any attempt to target them would send shockwaves through the film industry. The website further threatened to leak confidential details of popular actors and expose users’ phone numbers if anyone tried to block their operations. Authorities are reportedly investigating the claims, but the bold defiance has left the industry on edge.