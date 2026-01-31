x
Home > Politics

Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar Triggers Sharp Andhra–Telangana Clash at First Central Water Committee Meet

Published on January 31, 2026 by swathy

The long-running water disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana flared up again at the first meeting of the Central government–appointed committee held in New Delhi. The flashpoint was Andhra Pradesh’s proposal to include the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar project in the agenda. Telangana made it clear that the proposal would not be accepted under any circumstances.

According to officials present at the meeting, discussions turned tense soon after the Central Water Commission outlined Andhra Pradesh’s agenda. Andhra Pradesh explained that the Godavari-Nallamala Sagar linkage was proposed in phases and aimed at utilising surplus flood waters that otherwise flow into the sea. Telangana objected strongly and said the project could not even be discussed at the agenda stage.

Telangana officials insisted that no consent had been given even for a pre-feasibility study. They argued that any diversion of Godavari waters without tribunal allocation or mutual agreement could set a dangerous precedent. They also warned that if Andhra Pradesh were allowed to divert flood waters downstream, Telangana would seek permission to build similar diversion projects upstream.

The CWC clarified that projects are normally approved only up to 75 percent dependability of water availability. Any use beyond that is classified as surplus water. Andhra Pradesh questioned why the use of surplus flood waters should attract objections. Telangana countered that such definitions could later be converted into permanent water rights.

The dispute also spilled into the Krishna basin. Telangana demanded an equal 50 percent share in Krishna waters until a final tribunal verdict is delivered. Andhra Pradesh opposed reopening issues that are already under tribunal jurisdiction.

Telangana further warned that it would boycott future meetings if the Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar issue is placed on the agenda. The committee finally asked both states to submit their agendas within a week. A final agenda will be prepared after mutual responses, with the next meeting expected within 15 days.

For now, the sharp positions taken by both sides indicate that resolving the Andhra-Telangana water disputes will be neither quick nor easy.

