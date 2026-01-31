x
Movie News

Rishab Shetty’s Demand irks Telugu Producers

Published on January 31, 2026 by swathy

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty emerged as a Superstar with the Kantara franchise. He directed and played the lead role and both the films are blockbusters. The makers made big profits and Rishab Shetty shared the profits along with Hombale Films. The actor is rushed with offers and he has signed two Telugu films. He is completely focused on these projects but the biggest shock is that Rishab Shetty is demanding big money as remuneration.

Though he was asked to work on a profit-sharing model, Rishab Shetty is demanding a remuneration of Rs 80 crores per film. Rishab Shetty will be seen in Prasanth Varma’s Jai Hanuman produced by Mythri Movie Makers. He also signed a film for Sithara Entertainments and the periodic drama will be directed by Ashwin Gangaraju. The pre-production works of both these films are happening currently. Rishab Shetty will allocate dates for both these films and he will not take any other project for this year.

