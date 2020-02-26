Police taking illegal custody of Amaravati farmers?

The Amaravati Agitation JAC leaders said that the AP Police had taken illegal custody of Capital City farmer Vamsi Krishna. When asked, the Police officials are saying that Bansi is not in their custody. Now, the JAC leaders released footage of how the police secretly took away Vamsi Krishna.

The JAC leaders held a protest demonstration in Amaravati Capital City area today demanding immediate release of Vamsi. They threatened to approach the High Court once again on the disappearance of their fellow farmer.

Amaravati agitation leaders recall how the Jagan Reddy government is making illegal arrests to suppress the struggle for Capital City. Only a fee days ago, the High Court ordered CBI probe into the disappearance of three opposition activists over complaints of indecent social media posts. The court took objection to the manner in which Guntur Urban SP PHD Ramakrishna and his team acted in the issue of disappearance of three activists.

In the latest incident, Vamsi Krishna was long a target of the police as he was coordinating the activities of Amaravati protests from the beginning.