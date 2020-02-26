Koratala Siva making changes for Mahesh

It is almost confirmed that Mahesh Babu will be seen essaying a crucial role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film that is directed by Koratala Siva. Though Mahesh and Koratala met formally recently, Mahesh will listen to the script and his characterization this weekend. He is busy shooting for Thums Up commercial in Mumbai and he will return back to the city tomorrow.

It is heard that Koratala Siva is making minor changes to the role to suit Mahesh. The character was penned considering Ram Charan and with Mahesh replacing Charan, Koratala Siva is making small changes. The shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace in Hyderabad. Some crucial scenes on Chiranjeevi are canned. Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company are the producers.