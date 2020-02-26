Couple attempt suicide against YCP land acquisition

The YCP Government is facing a variety of protests from villagers during the ongoing land acquisition for house sites distribution programme. The revenue authorities were stunned after a couple’s bid to commit suicide created tensions at Mattagunta village in Krishna district. The MRO and police went there to level the one and half acres fish tank owned by the couple.

The officials have proposed to distribute this fish tank land as house sites as part of the YCP government programme. The couple have been objecting to this since the beginning. But, today the officials arrived there with men to level the land. However, the couple brought pesticide with them and threatened to commit suicide in the fish tank.

In most villages, such protests are continuing all over the state. Jagan Reddy government is acquiring the assignment lands given to the poor people to distribute them as house sites. The poor families are protesting at many places. But, the government is going ahead and promising to give good compensation to them.