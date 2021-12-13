Prabhas treats Deepika to Andhra meals on sets of ‘Project-K’

Telugu star Prabhas is known for his hospitality on the sets of his movies as his co-stars are always fed famous local delicacies and Deepika Padukone has now joined the list.

Prabhas is currently working on multiple projects, one of which is under Nag Ashwin’s direction. Paired with Deepika Padukone, the movie is tentatively titled ‘Project-K’.

The actors, who joined the sets of ‘Project-K’ wrapped up the first schedule recently. So, Prabhas, who loves to treat his co-stars with special delicacies, had arranged for a grand meal with amazing food on the sets of ‘Project-K’.

Deepika shared a picture on her social media handle, which features a nice spread of sumptuous Andhra and Hyderabadi delicacies. The ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress captioned the picture, “#IfYouKnowYouKnow” as she displays umpteen dishes from their meal.

Deepika, who flew off to Mumbai post her shoot schedule, shared a picture of the sky from an airplane and wrote, “You were lovely #Hyderabad … Until we meet again…#ItsAWrap #Schedule1 #ProjectK @actorprabhas @nag_ashwin (sic).”

‘Project-K’ also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role.