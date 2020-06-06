Prashanth Neel makes changes for KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited pan Indian films that will release this year. The shoot of the film reached final stages and two big action stunts are yet to be canned on Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The latest update says that Prashanth Neel decided to chop off one of the action episodes from the film. The makers are keen to release the film for Dasara. Utilizing the coronavirus break, Prashanth Neel and his team are done with the post-production work of KGF: Chapter 2.

Prashanth Neel felt that there would be no need for two action episodes and decided to give one of them a skip. He is confident of resuming the shoot at the earliest and complete the remaining portions of the shoot soon. Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are the lead actors of KGF: Chapter 2. Hombale Films are the producers. The makers will announce the release date once again once they get enough clarity.