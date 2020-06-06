All-party meet: All-round attack on Jagan 1-yr rule

Young and powerful Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy looked unbeatable in the beginning with his rigid and adamant policies. After one year of his regime, he is facing rising criticism from all corners, from both within his party and outside. Especially, the Opposition parties are mounting a never before attack to expose the incapacities, inadequacies and inefficiencies of Jagan administration.

The latest demand came from CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna who is asking for an all-party meeting to discuss the omissions and commissions of Jagan Reddy Government in the last one year. He is demanding a full-length, frank and comprehensive debate on all the decisions from Polavaram deadlock to AP Capital shifting chaos to LG Polymers tragedy and so on.

Mr. Ramakrishna is putting pressure on the CM to explain to the people on what he has done for agriculture, industrial development and even welfare of weaker sections. Jagan Reddy should have to answer for lack of progress even in the promising information technology sector. The CM should publish a white paper on the steps he has taken for overall development in one year.

The CPI leader is asking why Jagan Reddy Government complicated development related issues and eventually triggered needless litigation in over 65 aspects in the courts. The CM should clarify whether the rise in the number of court cases was a measure of his Government’s performance. Would the State see development if the Government keeps on going around the courts for each and everything.