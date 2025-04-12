x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Raama Raama From Vishwambhara: Pure Spiritual Magic

Published on April 12, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja’s Remix Number
image
Raama Raama From Vishwambhara: Pure Spiritual Magic
image
Sarangapani Jathakam to bring the perfect package of theatrical joy on April 25th
image
Jack Failure: Siddhu gets the Credit
image
Inside AP Ministers’ Offices: Growing Concerns About Staff Behaviour

Raama Raama From Vishwambhara: Pure Spiritual Magic

Vishwambhara is one of the most eagerly awaited films in India, with Megastar Chiranjeevi leading this ambitious fantasy adventure. Directed by Vassishta, known for his debut Bimbisara, the film blends stunning VFX with an exciting narrative. Produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under UV Creations, Vishwambhara is getting ready for release.

Today, the makers came up with the film’s first song Raama Raama, unveiled on Hanuman Jayanthi occasion. From the very first note, composer MM Keeravani weaves a rich tapestry of sound, melding traditional instrumentation with grandeur. A gentle, prayerful intro blossoms into a vibrant composition layered with powerful vocals, stirring rhythms, and sweeping orchestration. Chiranjeevi’s thunderous Jai Shri Ram becomes the heartbeat of the track, anchoring the listener in a moment of pure bhakti.

Visually, the song unfolds like a sacred epic. Set against the backdrop of the divine Sita-Rama Kalyanam, the crowd rejoice, children dressed as Hanuman bring added energy, and Chiranjeevi exudes unwavering devotion. Every frame is crafted with precision, echoing the spiritual grandeur of a heavenly celebration.

Shankar Mahadevan and Lipsika bring their vocal magic to the song, delivering performances that are both powerful and poignant. Lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry’s words resonate with timeless wisdom.

With Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles, Vishwambhara is set to combine mass appeal with cinematic brilliance.

Next Ravi Teja’s Remix Number Previous Sarangapani Jathakam to bring the perfect package of theatrical joy on April 25th
else

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja’s Remix Number
image
Raama Raama From Vishwambhara: Pure Spiritual Magic
image
Sarangapani Jathakam to bring the perfect package of theatrical joy on April 25th

Latest

image
Ravi Teja’s Remix Number
image
Raama Raama From Vishwambhara: Pure Spiritual Magic
image
Sarangapani Jathakam to bring the perfect package of theatrical joy on April 25th
image
Jack Failure: Siddhu gets the Credit
image
Inside AP Ministers’ Offices: Growing Concerns About Staff Behaviour

Most Read

image
Inside AP Ministers’ Offices: Growing Concerns About Staff Behaviour
image
Former YSP MP Goranta Madhav Misbehaves with Police Again
image
Blow to KTR in Kancha Gachibowli issue: ICICI Bank condemns KTR’s allegations

Related Articles

Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan Raashii Khanna Cool Look Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet Malaika Arora’s fav things Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown