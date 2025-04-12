Ravi Teja’s Remix Number

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja will test his luck with Mass Jathara and the film is aiming a July release. Ravi Teja got injured and the shoot of the film is delayed. Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the writer of Samajavaragamana is making his directorial debut with this mass entertainer and Ravi Teja plays the role of a cop. The first single ‘Tu Mera Lover’ will be out on April 14th and the promo of the song is out. The promo has the music from Ravi Teja’s super hit number Chupultho from the movie Idiot. It is unclear for now if the team used the complete song or the music.

Sreeleela looks sizzling hot in the promo glimpse. Tu Mera Lover is composed by Bheems. The shoot of Mass Jathara is in the final stages. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers of Mass Jathara. The makers will announce the release date of the film soon.