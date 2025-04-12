x
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Home > Movie News

Censor Troubles for Nani’s HIT 3

Published on April 12, 2025 by swathy

Natural Star Nani will be seen in HIT: The Third Case, an investigative action thriller that is announced for May 1st release. The actor will kick-start the promotions of the film starting next week. The film completed censor screening well in advance recently and Nani too attended the censor screening that took place in Prasad Labs recently. Generally, a Telugu film will be screened for censor officials a week before the film’s release. But HIT 3 was shown for the Censor officials three weeks in advance.

Nani and his team are in plans to re-edit and make the needed changes if the censor officials suggest objections or cuts. HIT 3 is said to be high on violence and the censor officials haven’t disclosed their view after the screening. Nani and his team are also in plans to head for the Revision Committee if the cuts are too many. For now, there are talks that the censor officials will suggest several cuts for HIT 3.

The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and is produced by Wall Poster Cinema. Srinidhi Shetty is the heroine and Nani plays the role of Arjun Sarkaar, a ruthless cop in this actioner.

