Censor Troubles for Nani’s HIT 3

Natural Star Nani will be seen in HIT: The Third Case, an investigative action thriller that is announced for May 1st release. The actor will kick-start the promotions of the film starting next week. The film completed censor screening well in advance recently and Nani too attended the censor screening that took place in Prasad Labs recently. Generally, a Telugu film will be screened for censor officials a week before the film’s release. But HIT 3 was shown for the Censor officials three weeks in advance.

Nani and his team are in plans to re-edit and make the needed changes if the censor officials suggest objections or cuts. HIT 3 is said to be high on violence and the censor officials haven’t disclosed their view after the screening. Nani and his team are also in plans to head for the Revision Committee if the cuts are too many. For now, there are talks that the censor officials will suggest several cuts for HIT 3.

The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and is produced by Wall Poster Cinema. Srinidhi Shetty is the heroine and Nani plays the role of Arjun Sarkaar, a ruthless cop in this actioner.