x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sarangapani Jathakam to bring the perfect package of theatrical joy on April 25th

Published on April 12, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Raama Raama From Vishwambhara: Pure Spiritual Magic
image
Sarangapani Jathakam to bring the perfect package of theatrical joy on April 25th
image
Jack Failure: Siddhu gets the Credit
image
Inside AP Ministers’ Offices: Growing Concerns About Staff Behaviour
image
Former YSP MP Goranta Madhav Misbehaves with Police Again

Sarangapani Jathakam to bring the perfect package of theatrical joy on April 25th

‘Sarangapani Jathakam’, a rapid-fire comedy entertainer with a seeming philosophical outlook towards life, is directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti. Bankrolled prestigiously by Sridevi Movies, the film heads to theatres on April 25th.

The film stars Priyadarshi, whose performances in hits like Balagam, 35, and Court have won hearts. Roopa Koduvayur plays his heroine.

Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad exudes confidence as he talks about the upcoming release of ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’. “This film is special—it’s the kind of wholesome family entertainer I have always wanted to make, and I am certain it will bring both glory and impressive numbers to Sridevi Movies,” he says.

“Initially, we planned an April 18th release, but after considering feedback from our buyers to maximize theater availability and audience reach, we decided on the 25th,” Prasad explains.

Prasad also praises director Mohanakrishna Indraganti for his brilliant storytelling, expressing confidence that ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ will follow the success of their previous collaborations, Gentleman and Sammohanam. “I am incredibly proud of this film—it’s entertaining, heartfelt, and made with passion. I guarantee audiences will love every moment of it!” he concludes.

‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ is also animated by a bunch of happening comedians, particularly Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, VK Naresh, Tanikella Bharani, Srinivas Avasarala and others.

Next Raama Raama From Vishwambhara: Pure Spiritual Magic Previous Jack Failure: Siddhu gets the Credit
else

TRENDING

image
Raama Raama From Vishwambhara: Pure Spiritual Magic
image
Sarangapani Jathakam to bring the perfect package of theatrical joy on April 25th
image
Jack Failure: Siddhu gets the Credit

Latest

image
Raama Raama From Vishwambhara: Pure Spiritual Magic
image
Sarangapani Jathakam to bring the perfect package of theatrical joy on April 25th
image
Jack Failure: Siddhu gets the Credit
image
Inside AP Ministers’ Offices: Growing Concerns About Staff Behaviour
image
Former YSP MP Goranta Madhav Misbehaves with Police Again

Most Read

image
Inside AP Ministers’ Offices: Growing Concerns About Staff Behaviour
image
Former YSP MP Goranta Madhav Misbehaves with Police Again
image
Blow to KTR in Kancha Gachibowli issue: ICICI Bank condemns KTR’s allegations

Related Articles

Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan Raashii Khanna Cool Look Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet Malaika Arora’s fav things Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025 Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown