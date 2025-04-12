Sarangapani Jathakam to bring the perfect package of theatrical joy on April 25th

‘Sarangapani Jathakam’, a rapid-fire comedy entertainer with a seeming philosophical outlook towards life, is directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti. Bankrolled prestigiously by Sridevi Movies, the film heads to theatres on April 25th.

The film stars Priyadarshi, whose performances in hits like Balagam, 35, and Court have won hearts. Roopa Koduvayur plays his heroine.

Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad exudes confidence as he talks about the upcoming release of ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’. “This film is special—it’s the kind of wholesome family entertainer I have always wanted to make, and I am certain it will bring both glory and impressive numbers to Sridevi Movies,” he says.

“Initially, we planned an April 18th release, but after considering feedback from our buyers to maximize theater availability and audience reach, we decided on the 25th,” Prasad explains.

Prasad also praises director Mohanakrishna Indraganti for his brilliant storytelling, expressing confidence that ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ will follow the success of their previous collaborations, Gentleman and Sammohanam. “I am incredibly proud of this film—it’s entertaining, heartfelt, and made with passion. I guarantee audiences will love every moment of it!” he concludes.

‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ is also animated by a bunch of happening comedians, particularly Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha, VK Naresh, Tanikella Bharani, Srinivas Avasarala and others.