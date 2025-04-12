Jack Failure: Siddhu gets the Credit

Siddhu Jonnalagadda delivered super hits with DJ Tillu and Tillu Square. His comic timing was hilarious and he emerged as a star after these films. The actor is involved in the scripts and he also commands the technicians. After the success of Tillu Square, Siddhu Jonnalagadda has been quoting big remuneration. His recent film Jack suffered several roadblocks because of Siddhu Jonnalagadda. He changed his voice after the shoot commenced and the producer had to approach the Film Chamber. The issue was resolved but there were speculations about the creative differences between Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Bommarillu Baskar.

Jack released on Thursday and the film was badly rejected that it received poor openings. The producer struggled to release the film as there were no fancy offers from the theatrical rights. BVSN Prasad has lost big money as Jack has been declared as a massive debacle. After the poor show, Jack failed to post better numbers on Friday. Siddhu Jonnalagadda is credited for the failure of the film. Generally, a director will have to take the blame for the failure of a film. But in this case, Siddhu Jonnalagadda is blamed because of his involvement. The actor has to take a break and make a right comeback before the audience gets prepared for his involvement in his future projects.