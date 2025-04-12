Inside AP Ministers’ Offices: Growing Concerns About Staff Behaviour

A concerning trend is emerging in some Andhra Pradesh ministerial offices regarding staff conduct. The recent removal of Minister Kollu Ravindra’s OSD (Officer on Special Duty) has become a hot topic in government circles, raising questions about visitor management and staff favors.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu is regularly seeking reports on ministerial offices. A dedicated intelligence team is tracking who visits these offices and their activities. Sources say the CM has requested detailed reports on visitors, concerned that staff misconduct could send wrong signals to the public.

Despite Chandrababu Naidu’s repeated warnings about corruption and careful staff selection, allegations suggest some ministers hired employees who worked with the previous government. Critics point to Minister Kollu Ravindra’s OSD’s behavior as a prime example of this problem.

Reports indicate several MLAs have lodged complaints about certain staff members. The government is conducting detailed background checks on all ministerial staff, particularly focusing on those who served in the previous administration.

As this thorough investigation continues, sources suggest that staff members showing any irregularities in their conduct will face serious consequences, as the government works to maintain public trust and prevent criticism.