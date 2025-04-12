Former YSP MP Goranta Madhav Misbehaves with Police Again

Goranta Madhav, former YSP MP, once again displayed unruly behavior towards police officers. When police were arresting Jeburole Kiran for making inappropriate comments about YSM Bharti, Madhav not only blocked police vehicles but also attempted to assault Kiran.

Police arrested Madhav along with five others that night in connection with this case. They were kept at Nallapadu Police Station and underwent medical examinations at Guntur Government Hospital.

Before being taken to court, police tried to present the suspects to the media. However, Madhav refused to appear before cameras and scolded the officers on duty, asking “Who do you think I am?” Police eventually presented only the other five suspects to the media, excluding Madhav.

During the incident, Madhav reportedly shouted at police: “Am I a robber or a political leader? I served as an MP for this country. How dare you make fun of a former MP? Sir, knock on the door first.”

Gorantla Madhav, former YSRCP MP, has been involved in several controversies and legal cases , especially his indecent video chat .