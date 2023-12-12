Ramakrishna Reddy feels betrayed by YSRCP leadership

Spread the love

Mangalagiri MLA from the ruling YSR Congress, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy feels that the party leadership had betrayed him in the last five years. He was promised to be made a cabinet minister during the 2019 election campaign.

Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had told the Mangalagiri voters that he would make Ramakrishna Reddy a cabinet minister if they voted for him. He sought votes for Ramakrishna Reddy as cabinet minister. However, after the elections, Ramakrishna Reddy’s name was not considered while forming the cabinet. He was not even considered when the cabinet was reshuffled in 2023.

Ramakrishna Reddy had been very loyal to the YSR family. He was one of the close associates of late Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy. After his death and with Jagan Mohan Reddy forming the YSR Congress party, Ramakrishna Reddy moved to the party and became loyal to Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He was elected to the State Assembly twice – 2014 and 2019. He defeated TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh at Mangalagiri in the 2019 general election. He also filed several cases against the TDP government and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

None of these acts of Ramakrishna Reddy convinced Jagan Mohan Reddy to take him into the cabinet or consider him for the 2024 general election. The party had named former TDP leader Ganji Chiranjeevi as the constituency incharge.

Chiranjeevi is likely to be the candidate from Mangalagiri in the 2024 general election. The party wants to field a BC leader against Lokesh and see that the BC leader wins the election. The party is also planning to have more BC candidates for the 2024 general election, to win the BC votes.

Now Ramakrishna Reddy had resigned from the party also. Though he had not made up his mind yet on his future course of action, he is likely to move to the Congress and contest as Congress candidate in the coming election.

It is to be seen what he would do as the days get unfolded and elections fast approaching.