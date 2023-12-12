Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan joining Hands

Spread the love

Adivi Sesh is back to work and he commenced the shoot of Goodachari 2 yesterday and the film is the most expensive project in his career. With back-to-back hits, Adivi Sesh is in huge demand and the actor also signed one more film and it is announced today. Cinematographer Shaneil Deo is turning directing with this interesting project and Shruti Haasan is the leading lady. Two prestigious production houses Annapurna Studios and Asian Cinemas will jointly produce this project.

Adivi Sesh worked on the story and the screenplay of this untitled film and it would be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. The film is said to be an action drama and more details would be announced at the right time. The shoot commences early next year.