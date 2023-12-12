x
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Home > Movie News > Danger bells for Ravi Teja's Career

Danger bells for Ravi Teja’s Career

Published on December 12, 2023 by

Danger bells for Ravi Teja’s Career

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has hiked his fee over these years irrespective of the success rate of his films. There was a good asking price for the Hindi rights and digital rights for Ravi Teja’s films and the producers never argued or discussed about the hike of Ravi Teja. But the Hindi market came to a standstill and Ravi Teja is quoting huge remuneration for his upcoming projects. He is strict on his remuneration stand and he is not ready to compromise considering the stress of the producers.

The digital players too are quite selective and they are not ready to shell out for every film that has a star. The non-theatrical rights of Eagle are yet to be sold and the makers have a month left for the release. Ravi Teja has two films lined up and the producers are discussing about the final remuneration to announce them. For now, Ravi Teja is not ready to compromise on his pay cheque. This is the reason why Mythri Movie Makers have shelved Ravi Teja and Gopichand Malineni’s film. Ravi Teja should step down considering the market and sign films on a profit sharing basis if he is expecting fat pay cheques for his films. Else, the producers will start hunting for other actors.

