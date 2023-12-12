Telugu Yuvatha constructs cemetery for job calender

Spread the love

In a bold and unprecedented move, Naga Sravan Kilaru, State General Secretary of Telugu Yuvatha, has accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of manipulating promised job calendars, burying the hopes of the state’s unemployed youth. Kilaru contends that the Chief Minister’s failure to deliver on promised jobs, particularly Mega DSC, Police Constable jobs and 2.35 Lakh Government Jobs.

As an act of protest against the perceived betrayal and the government’s failure to address unemployment, Naga Sravan has called for December 21st as “Andhra Pradesh Unemployment Day.” This date holds significance as it coincides with CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday.

During a protest held at the Vijayawada graveyard, Naga Sravan expressed disappointment that the Chief Minister did not fulfill his commitment to bring about a jobs revolution and release an annual job calendar. The promised jobs, as per Naga Sravan, have not materialized, leaving the youth disheartened.

Naga Sravan accused the Chief Minister of deceiving unemployed youth for over four and a half years, citing unfulfilled promises, including the organization of a Mega DSC after assuming power. He highlighted a disturbing statistic: approximately 8,000 people in the state took their lives last year, with 364 directly linked to job loss or unemployment—an average of nearly one person per day.

In response to these perceived injustices, Naga Sravan Kilaru announced the observance of “Andhra Pradesh Unemployment Day” on December 21st. Over the next ten days, efforts will be made to inform students in colleges and unemployed individuals about the alleged fraudulent actions of the Chief Minister. The climax of these awareness efforts will be marked by statewide protests on December 21st, aiming to draw attention to the urgent issue of unemployment in the state.

The Telugu Yuvatha urges citizens, students, and the unemployed to join them in solidarity on “Andhra Pradesh Unemployment Day” to collectively voice their concerns and demand action on this critical issue.