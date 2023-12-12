x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics > 150 leaders quit YSR Congress in Repalle

150 leaders quit YSR Congress in Repalle

Published on December 12, 2023 by

TRENDING

image
Centre releases Rs 1036 Cr for AP and Rs 416 Cr for Telangana
image
Sree Vishnu Swag Movie Interview
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused
image
Sathyam Sundaram Movie Success Meet

150 leaders quit YSR Congress in Repalle

Spread the love

The change of guard in Repalle in the ruling YSR Congress had changed the political situation. Several leaders are leaving the party in protest against the appointment of Dr Epuri Ganesh as incharge of the Repalle constituency.

Supporters of former minister and Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana expressed anger at the appointment of Dr Ganesh. They said that Venkata Ramana had been working for the party and it was unjust to remove him and appoint a new leader.

They said that they would not work for the party in the coming elections and were not ready to work under the leadership of Dr Ganesh. They asked the party leadership to reconsider the decision to appoint Dr Ganesh as incharge of the Assembly constituency.

Venkata Ramana’s supporters from Repalle, Cherukupalli, Nizampatnam and other mandals attended the meeting at the party office in Repalle. They found fault with the party leadership for dropping Venkata Ramana and bringing Dr Ganesh to the forefront.

They asked the party leadership to appoint Venkata Ramana as the constituency incharge and ensure that Ramana is given the party ticket in the coming elections.

Similar protests are coming up from several Assembly constituencies in the state. Leaders are holding protests against the charges. They are opposing the appointment of new leaders as the constituency incharges.

The party had changed the incharges at 11 Assembly constituencies on Monday. Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy had quit both the Assembly and the party members. A BC leader Ganji Chiranjeevi was appointed as the party inchrage for Mangalagiri.

Even in Gazuwaka too, the party had dropped Devan Reddy as the constituency incharge and appointed Varikuti Ramachandra Rao. MLA Nagi Reddy and his son Devan Reddy met the party coordinator Y V Subba Reddy on Tuesday. They protested against the removal of Devan Reddy from the post of the constituency inchrage.

Next Guntur Kaaram team for Unstoppable? Previous Telugu Yuvatha constructs cemetery for job calender
else

TRENDING

image
No relief for Jani Master in Sexual Assault Case
image
Buzz: Top Malayalam star in Kantara 2?
image
Latest Update on Rajinikanth’s Health

Latest

image
Centre releases Rs 1036 Cr for AP and Rs 416 Cr for Telangana
image
Sree Vishnu Swag Movie Interview
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused
image
Sathyam Sundaram Movie Success Meet

Most Read

image
Centre releases Rs 1036 Cr for AP and Rs 416 Cr for Telangana
image
Telangana Cyber Security Chief Warns of Rising Cyber Crimes
image
Tirupati Laddu Case: Investigation Paused

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue Sree Leela Vintage Essence Benefits Of Drinking Water Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024 Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024 Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024 Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa Shruti Haasan in black maze Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot