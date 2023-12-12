150 leaders quit YSR Congress in Repalle

Spread the love

The change of guard in Repalle in the ruling YSR Congress had changed the political situation. Several leaders are leaving the party in protest against the appointment of Dr Epuri Ganesh as incharge of the Repalle constituency.

Supporters of former minister and Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana expressed anger at the appointment of Dr Ganesh. They said that Venkata Ramana had been working for the party and it was unjust to remove him and appoint a new leader.

They said that they would not work for the party in the coming elections and were not ready to work under the leadership of Dr Ganesh. They asked the party leadership to reconsider the decision to appoint Dr Ganesh as incharge of the Assembly constituency.

Venkata Ramana’s supporters from Repalle, Cherukupalli, Nizampatnam and other mandals attended the meeting at the party office in Repalle. They found fault with the party leadership for dropping Venkata Ramana and bringing Dr Ganesh to the forefront.

They asked the party leadership to appoint Venkata Ramana as the constituency incharge and ensure that Ramana is given the party ticket in the coming elections.

Similar protests are coming up from several Assembly constituencies in the state. Leaders are holding protests against the charges. They are opposing the appointment of new leaders as the constituency incharges.

The party had changed the incharges at 11 Assembly constituencies on Monday. Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy had quit both the Assembly and the party members. A BC leader Ganji Chiranjeevi was appointed as the party inchrage for Mangalagiri.

Even in Gazuwaka too, the party had dropped Devan Reddy as the constituency incharge and appointed Varikuti Ramachandra Rao. MLA Nagi Reddy and his son Devan Reddy met the party coordinator Y V Subba Reddy on Tuesday. They protested against the removal of Devan Reddy from the post of the constituency inchrage.