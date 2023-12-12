Guntur Kaaram team for Unstoppable?

Spread the love

Superstar Mahesh Babu and top director Trivikram are busy with Guntur Kaaram and the shoot of the film reached the final stages. The film is gearing up for Sankranthi 2024 release on January 12th. The team of Guntur Kaaram will make their presence in the next episode of Balakrishna’s Unstoppable and the shoot will take place during the first week of January. The episode will be live during the Sankranthi holiday season. An official confirmation from the team is awaited.

Balakrishna is currently shooting for his next film in Ooty and it is directed by Bobby. The film hits the screens next year. Balayya is focused on politics and movies for now. Mahesh Babu will wrap up the shoot of Guntur Kaaram by the third week of December and he would head for a holiday abroad for New Year.