Jack Trailer: Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Crackling Entertainer packed with action

Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda is all set to entertain with his next titled “Jack – Konchem Crack.” The film is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. This crazy combination is bringing super fun and action entertainer. Today, makers unveiled film’s trailer in a grand launch event.

Going by the trailer, raw agents will be trying to catch the terrorists who planned massive attacks across India. Prakash Raj plays the head of this special spy team. Our protagonist, Jack, who is also a bit of a crackpot, played by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, introduces himself as an individual agent who captures one of the terrorists first.

Prakash Raj’s task is to stop terrorists and Jack. Who catches the terrorists? Is Jack really an individual agent? The trailer raises a lot of questions. Siddhu shines with his signature wit and stylish screen presence, while Vaishnavi Chaitanya adds a refreshing charm. Surprisingly, Siddhu stuns in an action avatar, and his multiple getups raise intrigue.

The Jack trailer promises fun, thrills, romance, action, and adventure blended well in right proportions. Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s dialogues in the trailer’s final moments are witty and take the expectations to the next level. Visually, the film impresses with rich cinematography by Vijay K Chakravarthi and grand production values by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

Jack will be releasing worldwide in theatres on April 10th, 2025. The film also stars, Naresh and Brahmaji in key roles. Achu Rajamani, Radhan are scoring the fantastic tunes for the film. SAM CS is scoring the background music. The film is backed by the BVSN Prasad.