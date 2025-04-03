x
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Jack Trailer: Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Crackling Entertainer packed with action

Published on April 3, 2025 by nymisha

Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda is all set to entertain with his next titled “Jack – Konchem Crack.” The film is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. This crazy combination is bringing super fun and action entertainer. Today, makers unveiled film’s trailer in a grand launch event.

Going by the trailer, raw agents will be trying to catch the terrorists who planned massive attacks across India. Prakash Raj plays the head of this special spy team. Our protagonist, Jack, who is also a bit of a crackpot, played by Siddhu Jonnalagadda, introduces himself as an individual agent who captures one of the terrorists first.

Prakash Raj’s task is to stop terrorists and Jack. Who catches the terrorists? Is Jack really an individual agent? The trailer raises a lot of questions. Siddhu shines with his signature wit and stylish screen presence, while Vaishnavi Chaitanya adds a refreshing charm. Surprisingly, Siddhu stuns in an action avatar, and his multiple getups raise intrigue.

The Jack trailer promises fun, thrills, romance, action, and adventure blended well in right proportions. Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s dialogues in the trailer’s final moments are witty and take the expectations to the next level. Visually, the film impresses with rich cinematography by Vijay K Chakravarthi and grand production values by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

Jack will be releasing worldwide in theatres on April 10th, 2025. The film also stars, Naresh and Brahmaji in key roles. Achu Rajamani, Radhan are scoring the fantastic tunes for the film. SAM CS is scoring the background music. The film is backed by the BVSN Prasad.

