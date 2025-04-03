x
Mokshagnya Debut: Nandamuri Fans Depressed

Published on April 3, 2025

Mokshagnya Debut: Nandamuri Fans Depressed

Nandamuri fans are extremely delighted after the big announcement about the debut of Nandamuri Mokshagnya Teja came out. Prasanth Varma of Hanuman fame is on board to direct the project and Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas is on board to bankroll this prestigious film. Prasanth Varma has cooked a mythological drama packed with all the needed commercial ingredients. But in a sudden shock, the film was put on hold right before the grand launch.

There are a lot of unanswered questions about the debut film of Mokshagnya. Both Nandamuri Balakrishna and the team of Prasanth Varma are tightlipped about the film. After a long wait, Nandamuri fans are completely depressed about the delay in the project which was almost about to roll. The production house too made no official statements adding fuel to the speculations. For now, there are no updates about the first film of Mokshagnya. Balakrishna continues to be busy shooting for Akhanda 2 and the film is slated for Dasara release.

