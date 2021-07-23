Ramoji praises KTR to the skies, what’s up?

Media baron and Eenadu group founder Ch Ramoji Rao showered praises on TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao.

Ramoji has written a letter to KTR on Friday to wish him on his 45th birthday. KTR’s birthday falls on July 24 (tomorrow).

In his letter, Ramajo wished KTR to achieve greater success in his public life and lead the country in the future.

The letter has special words of appreciation for KTR. Ramoji hailed KTR’s unique leadership skills and his great oratory skills.

He also termed KTR as a good human being by keeping himself available to people all the time through social media platforms and other means, swiftly reacts to people’s problems and redress them quickly.

Ramoji stated that every father wants their children to achieve more than him and looking at the way KTR is taking Telangana State forward in all spheres, he strongly feels that KTR’s father and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be more than happy with KTR’s performance which is in line with the aspirations of KCR to make Telangana a leading state in the country. Ramoji said KCR is most lucky to have a son like KTR.

Ramoji further said that there is no one in the country at present who could match KTR in achieving the desired tasks.

However, Ramoji’s letter triggered speculations in political and media circles. This is because though KCR and KTR came to power in Telangana seven years ago and KTR is celebrating his seventh birthday as a minister, Ramoji never written a letter either praising him or wishing him on his birthday.

This triggered talk that Ramoji too is learnt to be believing that KTR would become CM of Telangana State anytime and he is trying to maintain Eenadu group’s good relations with KTR from now itself.

The land allotment for developing Ramoji Spiritual City adjacent to Ramoji Film City is pending with KCR’s government since 2015 and Ramoji’s letter triggered speculations that he wants to get land allotment at the earliest by getting closer to TRS government bosses.