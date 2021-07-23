How YS Bharathi emerged as Jagan’s non-political advisor

Diminutive and low profile to a fault, but YS Bharathi is slowly but surely rising up the ranks in the YSRCP’s inner circles. She is now said to be fast emerging as the non-political advisor to CM YS Jagan. Bharathi, who always stayed away from the arc lights and public glare unlike the other women members of the YSR family, has now emerged as a key player in the family.

After Jagan came to power in 2019, several key members of the YS family hoped to garner important positions in the Jagan’s internal hierarchy. However, Jagan kept Sharmila and her husband Anil Kumar at a distance. Similarly, Jagan’s aunt, who was linked to several left-of-the-centre NGOs, was also not given any key post in the party. Similarly, Jagan’s cousins Ragdeep Reddy and his sister too were confined to handling YSRCP fans abroad. Beyond that, they were not allowed into the inner coterie.

Jagan’s cousin Divya Reddy had handled YSRCP social media for several years before 2019. In fact, she was asked to handle the digital wing of the Sakshi group. Soon after Jagan came to power, she hoped to be given a suitable position in the governance. But, even she was kept at an arm’s length.

Now that a sulking Sharmila has formed her own party and chose Telangana as her area of action, even mother Vijayamma clearly veered towards daughter dear. Due to all these, only YS Bharathi remained close to Jagan. As a result, she is now the only advisor from within the family. With Jagan cases back into focus again, there are reports that in the event of his going to jail once again. If this becomes a reality, Bharathi could act as the CM till he comes back, say political pundits. They say that she would be guided by Jagan’s advisors in the event of YS Jagan facing an adverse situation.