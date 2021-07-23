Andhra minister inaugurates O2 plant funded by Sonu Sood

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Friday inaugurated an oxygen plant funded by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood at Atmakuru in Nellore district.

The plant has been built at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore in Atmakuru, which also happens to be the Assembly constituency of Reddy.

On behalf of the people of Atmakuru, the minister invited Sood to visit the constituency. Incidentally, the popular actor has agreed to visit Atmakuru in the next two months.

“Instead of building the plant in an urban area which has all the facilities, Sood built the oxygen plant in a rural set up, which shows his wholeheartedness,” Reddy said.

Meanwhile, Nagalakshmi, a specially-abled woman, came forward to donate Rs 25,000 each to the Sonu Sood Foundation and the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund. Reddy felicitated her for her philanthropy.