Rana’s mythological film moves to Vizag

Telugu360 broke the news that the Ramanaidu Studios at Nanakramguda is shutting down soon after the property is getting turned into a housing community. The studio which was located in the outskirts was once very convenient for shoots but with several housing communities around, Suresh Babu decided to convert Ramanaidu Studio into a housing society. Rana’s next project Hiranyakashyapa is planned to roll this year and the pre-production work started long ago.

Massive sets are planned to be erected in Nanakramguda Studios initially. But with the studio shutting down, Suresh Babu decided to shift the entire shoot to Vizag Ramanaidu Studios. The sets are now erected in Vizag. With the capital shifting to Vizag, Suresh Babu is also in plans to develop the Vizag studio. Gunasekhar will direct Hiranyakashyapa which will start rolling this summer. Suresh Productions are investing a bomb on this mythological film.