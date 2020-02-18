Sandeep Vanga’s Bollywood Flick Scrapped?

Sandeep Vanga created a sensation with his debut film Arjun Reddy. He remade the same in Hindi as Kabir Singh and the film is named as one of the biggest hits of 2019. Soon he inked a deal with T-Series for a dark thriller which is planned on a huge budget. Names like Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are considered but none of them came on to the board. With no lead actor available, the latest speculation says that the film is scrapped.

Sandeep Vanga shifted his base to Hyderabad and he is holding talks with Prabhas for a project. Mythri Movie Makers already paid a decent advance for Sandeep Vanga for the film. There are also talks that T-Series along with Mythri Movie Makers will produce this project jointly. Nothing has been finalized as of now but the talks are on. Prabhas who is busy with a periodic film cannot join the shoot of his next before this year. Sandeep Vanga will have ample time to complete the script work if Prabhas approves the plot.