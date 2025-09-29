Ranbir Kapoor’s Big Update on Animal Park

Animal marked a perfect comeback for Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. It was a perfect boost for Ranbir as an actor. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal and the duo announced a sequel for the film titled Animal Park during the release of Animal. On his 43rd birthday, Ranbir Kapoor has posted a big update of Animal Park. He said that the shoot of the film commences in 2027. He also said that he has been interacting with Sandeep Reddy Vanga about the script and the characters. He called the film ‘Crazy’. Ranbir also said that Animal Park will be Bigger than the first part.

Ranbir is shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’ and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’. Both these films are scheduled for 2026 release. The actor will complete his current projects before he takes up Animal Park. Sandeep Reddy Vanga will complete Spirit with Prabhas before he kickstarts Animal Park. In his interaction, Ranbir Kapoor also confirmed that he would soon take up direction. The young Bollywood Superstar said that he is currently working on two ideas and it would take 2-3 years before he turns director.