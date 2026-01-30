Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Looks Elegant In SM

Ajay Bhupathi’s upcoming romantic-action drama Srinivasa Mangapuram continues to build buzz, and the latest highlight is the debut first look of Rasha Thadani, who steps into Tollywood with this. Starring Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni in the lead, the film introduces Raveen Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani as Manga.

Rasha’s first look which is out now radiates an effortless charm. Draped in a soothing ethnic ensemble, she appears elegant and enchanting, with soft features and a calm presence. The gentle ambience around her further enhances the impression of a character rooted in purity and quiet strength.

Presented by Ashwini Dutt and produced by P Kiran under the Chandamama Kathalu banner, Srinivasa Mangapuram is fast progressing with its shoot. With two impactful first looks now unveiled, the film is steadily gaining buzz.