Ravela quits BJP, where is he heading to?

Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu had quit the BJP on Monday. He had sent his resignation letter to BJP AP unit president Somu Veerraju. He cited his family issues as the reason for his resignation.

He said he had joined the BJP expecting corruption-free governance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, he did not say whether he was disappointed or satisfied with the Modi dispensation.

Kishore Babu entered politics in 2014 after taking VRS from the government service. He contested and won from the Prathipadu constituency on TDP ticket and became a minister in the TDP government. After the party’s defeat in the 2019 elections, he quit TDP and joined the Jana Sena.

It was a short-lived affair for him in Jana Sean and his journey took a new turn with Kishore Babu quitting the Jana Sena and joining the BJP. Before joining the Jana Sena and the BJP, Kishore Babu tried to join the BSP and tried to reach out to Mayawathi in vain.

In Jana Sena, he tried to be number two surpassing Nadendla Manohar, but could not get the recognition that he anticipated. He moved on to the BJP where he also expected a greater position. However, the BJP too could not give him or meet his expectations.

Having joined three political parties in a span of 8 years, Kishore Babu is now on the roads, not having a clear plan where he is heading to. Sources say that Kishore Babu is willing to return to the TDP and is making contacts to reach out to Chandrababu Naidu.

It is to be seen if Chandrababu Naidu would take back Kishore Babu and give him the Prathipadu Assembly ticket in the next election or ignore him!