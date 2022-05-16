SVP First Extended Weekend Worldwide Collections – Good

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has a good weekend worldwide as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 81 Cr. The film has done good business in AP and okayish in Nizam. The rest of India’s numbers are not encouraging. The film has done well in the USA with a gross of 2 Million over the weekend.

AreaFirst Extended Weekend Worldwide CollectionsDay1 AP/TS CollectionsWorldwide Pre-Release Business
Nizam25.20 Cr11.10 Cr36 Cr
Ceeded8.30 Cr4.45 Cr14 Cr
UA9 Cr3.74 Cr13 Cr
Guntur5.70 Cr3.90 Cr8.5 Cr
East6 Cr3.25 Cr8.5 Cr
West4.21 Cr2.75 Cr7.5 Cr
Krishna4.19 Cr1.95 Cr7.5 Cr
Nellore2.40 Cr1.33 Cr4 Cr
AP/TS65 Cr32.44 Cr99 Cr
ROI5.50 Cr11.50 Cr
Overseas10.5 Cr11.50 Cr
Worldwide81 Cr122 Cr

