SVP First Extended Weekend Worldwide Collections – Good

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has a good weekend worldwide as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 81 Cr. The film has done good business in AP and okayish in Nizam. The rest of India’s numbers are not encouraging. The film has done well in the USA with a gross of 2 Million over the weekend.

Area First Extended Weekend Worldwide Collections Day1 AP/TS Collections Worldwide Pre-Release Business Nizam 25.20 Cr 11.10 Cr 36 Cr Ceeded 8.30 Cr 4.45 Cr 14 Cr UA 9 Cr 3.74 Cr 13 Cr Guntur 5.70 Cr 3.90 Cr 8.5 Cr East 6 Cr 3.25 Cr 8.5 Cr West 4.21 Cr 2.75 Cr 7.5 Cr Krishna 4.19 Cr 1.95 Cr 7.5 Cr Nellore 2.40 Cr 1.33 Cr 4 Cr AP/TS 65 Cr 32.44 Cr 99 Cr

ROI 5.50 Cr 11.50 Cr Overseas 10.5 Cr 11.50 Cr Worldwide 81 Cr 122 Cr