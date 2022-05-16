Pawan could not find farmers in troubles, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan could not find even a single farmer’s family in trouble. Speaking after disbursing the Rythu Bharosa instalment for the fourth consecutive year on Monday, Jagan said that the opposition parties were finding it hard to trace even a single family with problems.

He said there was no need to declare a single mandal in the State as a drought affected in the last three years, as every reservoir was full and the groundwater levels increased to a record level, where the production of food grains increased by 16 lakh tonnes.

Also, the Chief Minister had announced to continue providing Rs 1.50 subsidy on power usage to all the small and marginal farmers cultivating in less than five acres and extended the subsidy to aqua farmers up to 10 acres in aqua zone. He said that the government kept every promise made during elections and stated that he never thinks of politics before doing good for the people.

‘Since the government is implementing every scheme in a transparent manner, the opposition ally Pawan Kalyan who took up rythu paramarsha yatra couldn’t find a single farmer who was not left out without providing compensation,’ said the Chief Minister.

He opined that to help farmers, one should have good awareness on agriculture and farmers’ plight. Pointing out Pawan Kalyan’s rythu yatra, he questioned why Pawan didn’t question Chandrababu Naidu in TDP’s rule, when the latter had failed to waive off crop loans, and implement welfare schemes for the farmers. He said that neither the opposition TDP nor his allies had any moral right to speak for farmers’ welfare.

He reiterated his charge against the Jana Sena chief accusing him of being loyal to the TDP rather than heading a political party. He accused Pawan Kalyan of serving the political needs of Chandrababu Naidu and accused him of doing slavery to the TDP chief.