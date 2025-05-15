x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ravi Mohan accuses Wife and responds to her Allegations

Published on May 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Kireeti Reddy’s Debut Film Junior Seals Release Date
image
Ravi Mohan accuses Wife and responds to her Allegations
image
Case Registered against Bellamkonda Sreenivas
image
Big News: Aamir Khan in the Biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke
image
Rashmika launches Anand Deverakonda’s Film

Ravi Mohan accuses Wife and responds to her Allegations

Ravi Mohan

On Thursday, Tamil actor Ravi Mohan made a new statement refuting claims made by his estranged wife Aarti. The couple is currently engaged in a legal dispute over their divorce, each accusing the other of both emotional and physical mistreatment through various public declarations. Last week, Aarti claimed that Ravi was a neglectful father, to which he responded in a lengthy statement shared on social media suggesting that she was using their children as instruments to fabricate a misleading public image.

In a statement, Ravi expressed, “I refuse to let anyone from my previous marital ties exploit cheap compassion for their own benefit or to gain undeserved notoriety. This is far from a trivial matter for me; it concerns my life, my reality, and my recovery. I remain fully dedicated to the legal proceedings, trusting they will unveil the truth. I will approach this situation with dignity, while respecting both the concept of justice and myself.” He also described his choice to remain silent as a means of endurance. The Ponniyin Selvan actor claimed he felt trapped in his relationship with Aarti and ultimately mustered the courage to leave. He addressed Aarti’s request for people to refrain from calling her an “ex-wife” in her earlier comments.

“As someone who has endured years of significant physical, mental, emotional, and even financial abuse, I too have experienced confinement that isolated me from my own parents during these trying years. Despite every effort to mend my marriage, I finally gathered the strength to depart from a life that had become unbearable. The decision to leave was not taken lightly, and it weighs heavily on my heart as I write this,” he conveyed.

He continued, “To be unequivocal, I completely reject these false accusations. I will persist in standing by my truth as I always have—upholding my dignity, demonstrating resilience, and having faith in justice. (Note: I began to think of her as my ‘ex’ the moment I decided to leave our home, and that designation will remain with me until my last breath).” Ravi also reflected on his children, alleging that Aarti was using them to evoke sympathy. “What pains me the most is witnessing my children being used as instruments in a public narrative fueled by financial interests, especially since I have been intentionally kept away from them since our separation.”

The entirety of his four-page note was accompanied by a caption stating, “For all these years, I felt betrayed from behind, but now I’m just relieved that the betrayal is straightforward. This is the first and last statement I’ll release on this matter! With love, Ravi Mohan ‘Live and Let Live’.”

On September 9 last year, Ravi declared that he was ending his marriage with Aarti. He issued a statement indicating that the choice to end his marriage with Aarti came after thorough reflection. Aarti later responded with a separate statement, claiming that the announcement of their divorce was made “without her consent.” Subsequently, speculation emerged on social media regarding Ravi Mohan’s connection with Kenishaa, a singer and his therapist. This month, the duo was spotted together at a wedding in Chennai which triggered further war between Ravi and Arti.

Next Kireeti Reddy’s Debut Film Junior Seals Release Date Previous Case Registered against Bellamkonda Sreenivas
else

TRENDING

image
Kireeti Reddy’s Debut Film Junior Seals Release Date
image
Ravi Mohan accuses Wife and responds to her Allegations
image
Case Registered against Bellamkonda Sreenivas

Latest

image
Kireeti Reddy’s Debut Film Junior Seals Release Date
image
Ravi Mohan accuses Wife and responds to her Allegations
image
Case Registered against Bellamkonda Sreenivas
image
Big News: Aamir Khan in the Biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke
image
Rashmika launches Anand Deverakonda’s Film

Most Read

image
Saraswati Pushkaralu begin
image
YSRCP ₹3500 Cr Liquor Scam: Govindappa Balaji’s Role Exposed
image
TDP Political Bureau Key Decisions for Welfare Schemes

Related Articles

Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad