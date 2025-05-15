Ravi Mohan accuses Wife and responds to her Allegations

On Thursday, Tamil actor Ravi Mohan made a new statement refuting claims made by his estranged wife Aarti. The couple is currently engaged in a legal dispute over their divorce, each accusing the other of both emotional and physical mistreatment through various public declarations. Last week, Aarti claimed that Ravi was a neglectful father, to which he responded in a lengthy statement shared on social media suggesting that she was using their children as instruments to fabricate a misleading public image.

In a statement, Ravi expressed, “I refuse to let anyone from my previous marital ties exploit cheap compassion for their own benefit or to gain undeserved notoriety. This is far from a trivial matter for me; it concerns my life, my reality, and my recovery. I remain fully dedicated to the legal proceedings, trusting they will unveil the truth. I will approach this situation with dignity, while respecting both the concept of justice and myself.” He also described his choice to remain silent as a means of endurance. The Ponniyin Selvan actor claimed he felt trapped in his relationship with Aarti and ultimately mustered the courage to leave. He addressed Aarti’s request for people to refrain from calling her an “ex-wife” in her earlier comments.

“As someone who has endured years of significant physical, mental, emotional, and even financial abuse, I too have experienced confinement that isolated me from my own parents during these trying years. Despite every effort to mend my marriage, I finally gathered the strength to depart from a life that had become unbearable. The decision to leave was not taken lightly, and it weighs heavily on my heart as I write this,” he conveyed.

He continued, “To be unequivocal, I completely reject these false accusations. I will persist in standing by my truth as I always have—upholding my dignity, demonstrating resilience, and having faith in justice. (Note: I began to think of her as my ‘ex’ the moment I decided to leave our home, and that designation will remain with me until my last breath).” Ravi also reflected on his children, alleging that Aarti was using them to evoke sympathy. “What pains me the most is witnessing my children being used as instruments in a public narrative fueled by financial interests, especially since I have been intentionally kept away from them since our separation.”

The entirety of his four-page note was accompanied by a caption stating, “For all these years, I felt betrayed from behind, but now I’m just relieved that the betrayal is straightforward. This is the first and last statement I’ll release on this matter! With love, Ravi Mohan ‘Live and Let Live’.”

On September 9 last year, Ravi declared that he was ending his marriage with Aarti. He issued a statement indicating that the choice to end his marriage with Aarti came after thorough reflection. Aarti later responded with a separate statement, claiming that the announcement of their divorce was made “without her consent.” Subsequently, speculation emerged on social media regarding Ravi Mohan’s connection with Kenishaa, a singer and his therapist. This month, the duo was spotted together at a wedding in Chennai which triggered further war between Ravi and Arti.