Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Home > Movie News

Kireeti Reddy’s Debut Film Junior Seals Release Date

Published on May 15, 2025 by swathy

Kireeti Reddy’s Debut Film Junior Seals Release Date

Former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy’s son Kireeti Reddy’s launchpad film is titled Junior. Radha Krishna is the director for this movie, being mounted lavishly by producer Rajani Korrapati of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner.

After making good impression with the promos, the makers announced the film’s release date. The movie Junior is now all set for a grand release on July 18th. The movie will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil Hindi, and Malayalam languages.

While Senthil Kumar cranks the camera, Devi Sri Prasad composes the music. The multi-lingual movie stars Sreeleela as the heroine, whereas Genelia in her return to films will be seen in a significant role. Dr Ravichandra V essays a crucial role.

