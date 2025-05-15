Kireeti Reddy’s Debut Film Junior Seals Release Date

Former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy’s son Kireeti Reddy’s launchpad film is titled Junior. Radha Krishna is the director for this movie, being mounted lavishly by producer Rajani Korrapati of Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner.

After making good impression with the promos, the makers announced the film’s release date. The movie Junior is now all set for a grand release on July 18th. The movie will be released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil Hindi, and Malayalam languages.

While Senthil Kumar cranks the camera, Devi Sri Prasad composes the music. The multi-lingual movie stars Sreeleela as the heroine, whereas Genelia in her return to films will be seen in a significant role. Dr Ravichandra V essays a crucial role.