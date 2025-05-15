Who is going to take up Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic?

Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic is currently the most discussed topic across the circles of Indian cinema. The country’s top director SS Rajamouli has been backing the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke from the past couple of years and the script was recently narrated to NTR. Less than a day after the news broke out, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani made an official announcement that they are working on the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke from the past four years.

Both these teams are professional teams and can deliver their best. Both Aamir Khan and NTR are undoubtedly the best actors of the country and Rajkumar Hirani, Rajamouli are the best storytellers of the nation. There is no clarity on when NTR would join the biopic while Aamir Khan will start shooting for the film from October this year. Debates are going on about who acquired the rights of the biopic and who will have to drop from the project. Discussion about the legal challenges too are debated for now. A clarity on the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke is awaited.