x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Who is going to take up Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic?

Published on May 15, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Ram Charan and Trivikram to discuss a Film?
image
Who is going to take up Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic?
image
Kireeti Reddy’s Debut Film Junior Seals Release Date
image
Ravi Mohan accuses Wife and responds to her Allegations
image
Case Registered against Bellamkonda Sreenivas

Who is going to take up Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic?

Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic is currently the most discussed topic across the circles of Indian cinema. The country’s top director SS Rajamouli has been backing the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke from the past couple of years and the script was recently narrated to NTR. Less than a day after the news broke out, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani made an official announcement that they are working on the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke from the past four years.

Both these teams are professional teams and can deliver their best. Both Aamir Khan and NTR are undoubtedly the best actors of the country and Rajkumar Hirani, Rajamouli are the best storytellers of the nation. There is no clarity on when NTR would join the biopic while Aamir Khan will start shooting for the film from October this year. Debates are going on about who acquired the rights of the biopic and who will have to drop from the project. Discussion about the legal challenges too are debated for now. A clarity on the biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke is awaited.

Next Buzz: Ram Charan and Trivikram to discuss a Film? Previous Kireeti Reddy’s Debut Film Junior Seals Release Date
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Ram Charan and Trivikram to discuss a Film?
image
Who is going to take up Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic?
image
Kireeti Reddy’s Debut Film Junior Seals Release Date

Latest

image
Buzz: Ram Charan and Trivikram to discuss a Film?
image
Who is going to take up Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic?
image
Kireeti Reddy’s Debut Film Junior Seals Release Date
image
Ravi Mohan accuses Wife and responds to her Allegations
image
Case Registered against Bellamkonda Sreenivas

Most Read

image
Saraswati Pushkaralu begin
image
YSRCP ₹3500 Cr Liquor Scam: Govindappa Balaji’s Role Exposed
image
TDP Political Bureau Key Decisions for Welfare Schemes

Related Articles

Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look