Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Ram Charan and Trivikram to discuss a Film?

Published on May 15, 2025 by swathy

Buzz: Ram Charan and Trivikram to discuss a Film?

Top director Trivikram had plans to direct Allu Arjun but the Icon Star gave his nod for a film to be directed by Atlee. He has to dedicate more than a year and a half for the shoot and he cannot take up any new film till he completes Atlee’s project. Trivikram has to wait for a longer time and he narrated an entertainer to Venkatesh and got his nod. The project starts rolling in July this year and it will be produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations.

Trivikram and Ram Charan had plans to work together but the project was delayed due to various reasons. The latest update is that the discussion about the duo teaming up is going on. Ram Charan and Trivikram will meet next week to discuss a script. Charan is busy with Buchi Babu’s Peddi and the film releases in March next year. Ram Charan is committed for a film with Sukumar but the project will take a longer time to start as Sukumar wanted to work on the script and he is not in a hurry. Hence, Charan and Trivikram are in plans to team up next year post summer. The duo will complete their upcoming films and they will have a chance to team up if things fall in the right place.

